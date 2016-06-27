COLUMNS

Episode 11: Dean Haspiel

BY Greg Hunter Jun 27, 2016

 

Haspiel_RedHook_ComicBookDecalogueOn the eleventh installment of Comic Book Decalogue, Dean Haspiel (The Quitter, Beef with Tomato) talks the dual impacts of Jack Kirby and Prince, as well as his new serial, The Red Hook.

 

Comic Book Decalogue Episode 11: Dean Haspiel [ 36:06 ] Play Now | Play in Popup | Download
One Response to Episode 11: Dean Haspiel

  1. David Robertson says:
    Mar 10, 2017 at 8:53 AM

    “The more I learn as an artist, the less I want to draw”.

    My kingdom for a follow up question to this…

