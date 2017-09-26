Episode 23: Gina Wynbrandt

On the twenty-third installment of Comic Book Decalogue, Gina Wynbrandt talks Phoebe Gloeckner, Truth Zone, Chewing Gum, and more.

Previous Episodes

Episode 22: Katie Skelly

Episode 21: Michel Fiffe

Episode 20: Matthew Thurber

Episode 19: Ben Sears

Episode 18: Maggie Umber

Episode 17: Eddie Campbell (Part II)

Episode 16: Eddie Campbell (Part I)

Episode 15: Trungles

Episode 14: Anders Nilsen

Episode 13: MariNaomi

Episode 12: Anna Bongiovanni

Episode 11: Dean Haspiel

Episode 10: Lane Milburn

Episode 9: Anya Davidson

Episode 8: Gabrielle Bell

Episode 7: Inés Estrada

Episode 6: Dylan Horrocks

Episode 5: Sammy Harkham

Episode 4: Ed Luce/2DCloud

Episode 3: Yumi Sakugawa

Episode 2: Caitlin Skaalrud

Episode 1: Josh Simmons

Jingle credits: Fanfares created by Freesound.org user primordiality, uploaded September 2009. Sounds included under Creative Commons licenses allowing for reuse.