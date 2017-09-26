COLUMNS

Comic Book Decalogue Comic Book Decalogue

Episode 23: Gina Wynbrandt

BY Greg Hunter Sep 26, 2017

 

On the twenty-third installment of Comic Book Decalogue, Gina Wynbrandt talks Phoebe Gloeckner, Truth Zone, Chewing Gum, and more.

 

Previous Episodes

Episode 22: Katie Skelly

Episode 21: Michel Fiffe

Episode 20: Matthew Thurber

Episode 19: Ben Sears

Episode 18: Maggie Umber

Episode 17: Eddie Campbell (Part II)

Episode 16: Eddie Campbell (Part I)

Episode 15: Trungles

Episode 14: Anders Nilsen

Episode 13: MariNaomi

Episode 12: Anna Bongiovanni

Episode 11: Dean Haspiel

Episode 10: Lane Milburn

Episode 9: Anya Davidson

Episode 8: Gabrielle Bell

Episode 7: Inés Estrada

Episode 6: Dylan Horrocks

Episode 5: Sammy Harkham

Episode 4: Ed Luce/2DCloud

Episode 3: Yumi Sakugawa

Episode 2: Caitlin Skaalrud

Episode 1: Josh Simmons

Jingle credits: Fanfares created by Freesound.org user primordiality, uploaded September 2009. Sounds included under Creative Commons licenses allowing for reuse.
Episode 23: Gina Wynbrandt [ 39:37 ] Play Now | Play in Popup | Download
FILED UNDER:

One Response to Episode 23: Gina Wynbrandt

  1. Lucius Wisniewski says:
    Oct 1, 2017 at 12:30 PM

    Great interview! You hear what she said, TCJ?! Get Gina to do the cartoonist’s diary!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *