We Are The Children of Dog

Today on the Journal, we’ve got a preview of the next Junji Ito book. Then next week we’ll have a review of it. You see how this thing is starting to work? Yeah you do.

ELSEWHERE!

News. We here at The Journal didn’t have time to get into the nature of Patreon’s recent fee changes and the vocal outcry that followed in its wake before Patreon announced that they weren’t going to change the fee structure after all. They’re still going to have to do something–you know, to make that money–but what that is will be determined at a later, unspecified, date.

Reviews & Sundry. While Scott Adams stopped being a joke worth making a long time ago, I’m a sucker for didn’t-see-that-coming thinkpieces on comics from publications that don’t normally do them, and this Awl piece on Dilbert doesn’t disappoint.

Somewhere along the way, Scott Adams became incapable of seeing the world clearly. He cannot see that he has made the antagonist of his cartoon the protagonist. He cannot see that some of the reasons that he thought Trump would be a good president—i.e., could become a thorough expert on any geopolitical subject after an hour-long briefing—are some of the exact same barbs that he launched at management culture in the legacy-building peak of his satire. He cannot see the irony in suddenly yoking his reputation to a man whose signature move—before, during, and probably after his presidency—is abusing and then firing his own employees.

One can’t, in good conscience, mention Dilbert with throwing out a plug for this old back and forth between Kim Thompson & the rest of the world regarding Dilbert–so here that very plug is.

There’s only 145 of us reading the Noah Van Sciver’s serialization of Fante Bukowski comics on Twitter at the time of this writing, which means there’s only 145 people keeping up with some Mech-level funny. You know what to do.

I hadn’t seen all these fake comic covers by Alex Degen before, maybe you have, but you didn’t tell me about them, so nice job being a friend.