Trashman Lives

Joe McCulloch is here with his usual guide to the Week in Comics, highlighting the most interesting-sounding releases new to stores. This week’s highlights include memoirs by Gabrielle Bell and Jason.

Meanwhile, elsewhere:

—I can’t even summon the energy to read this National Review attack on comics being studied in college (apparently ‘cuz they’re dumb and they turn kids into pinkos or something), much less argue against it. But it’s the controversy du jour.

—The most recent guest on Virtual Memories is Keiler Roberts, and the most recent guest on RiYL is David Lloyd.