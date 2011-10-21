The Comics Journal No. 53, Winter 1980

Featuring interviews with Trina Robbins, Harlan Ellison, Kelly Freas, and Murray Boltinoff; an essay by Harlan Ellison; illustrations by Willie Blyberg.
Letters
Blood and Thunder (p. 21)
News
Newswatch (p. 8)
Interviews
Bill Sherman, “The Trina Robbins Interview” (p. 46)
Gary Groth, “The Harlan Ellison Interview” (p. 68)
Dr. Jeffrey Eliot, “At Home With Kelly Freas” (p. 114)
Robin Snyder, “Murray Boltinoff Interview” (p. 132)
Reviews
Ed Via, “Project Pegasus: The Six-Month War” (p. 37)
Margaret O’Connell, “Ho, Ho, Ho, Howard–A Feeble Yuletide Yarn” (p. 40)
Bill Sherman, “Panels of History” (p. 42)
Richard Howell, “The American Comic Strip at Its Finest” (p. 44)
Essays
John Clifton and Joe Sinardi (illustrations), “The 7 Deadly Comics Cliches” (p. 59)
Harlan Ellison, “Postscript from Ellison” (p. 108)
Dwight R. Decker, “Stahlmann The Man of Steel: Adolf Hitler’s Comics Masterpiece” (p. 122)
Columns
Dale Luciano, “Cinema Journal: Star Trek 1979–A Space Odyssey” (p. 110)
Greg Potter, “Panel Progressions: Neal Adams” (p. 139)
Illustration
Willie Blyberg, “Illustration” (p. 147)
I remember this issue so well. It started the lawsuit with Michael Fleischer all those years ago. I remember Harlan’s comment about how great his stories were and the intent of the compliment was not to insult the writer.
I remember reading the interview several times and it’s the interview that got Harlan barred from the jounal in the first place.
As always, Harlan will make his point by any means, whether it be fire & brimstone or with a warm feather. He aims to get the correct reader’s attention. To him…fuck all the rest of them. I know and he has never failed to get my attention.