New Days Now

We present a many of our contributors’ best-of-2016 lists. We sent out a call and we are so grateful for so many great responses. So have at it.

I read a few comics over the break. Can’t quite remember what, but something. Spent a long time looking at Virgil Finlay drawings online. Those are really good. Is there something substantial out there about the great artists that emerged from the very early fandom? Finlay, Bok, Manning, Crumb… so many. Too many to list, probably. It seems, at least looking back now, that the fans in the 1930s through the 50s were really onto something … before superheroes kinda took over? I don’t know. Just some thoughts. Speaking of which, Richard Corben book covers from the 1970s: Really good.

Anyhow, also, our own Robert Boyd is now serializing the underrated 1996 comic strip Mysterioso, by Scott Gilbert.

