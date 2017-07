Today in mid-July we have Joe McCulloch busting in with the list of the week’s releases.

I’ve been traveling so a bit out of touch, but here’s the news:

Bob Lubbers, longtime cartoonist, died on July 8th. He began in comics in 1940. He drew Firehair for Fiction House, and in the post-WWII years drew The Saint, Tarzan, Secret Agent X-9, and his own Long Sam. He was along a longtime assistant on Li’l Abner. Here’s a good sampling of his work, and a longer bio here.