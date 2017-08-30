Locked in a Cafeteria

Today on the site, we have Joe McCulloch’s final Week in Comics column in which he reflects on reading, work, and sleep. Note that at Joe’s humble request, we have turned off the comment function. I am not alone in considering Joe one of the all-time finest writers about comics, and it’s been an honor to publish his column for so many years. I’m looking forward to reading Joe’s future work for this and other publications.

Elsewhere:

Julia Wertz presents a mini-history of the Village Voice.

Matt Furie is continuing to deal with the misuse of his Pepe character.

And in further Jack Kirby centennial news, the San Diego Comic-Con has made its 60-page Kirby tribute book available for free download.