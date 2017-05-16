Leadership Level

Well folks, it’s another day, another nerve-racking story. It’s endless. Anyhow, there are still comics. First, Joe McCulloch will tell you about the week in comics, with a side of Corben.

Elsewhere:

Tom Spurgeon gives us a brief report on TCAF this past weekend.

Here’s a nice local story about Paul Karasik’s commencement speech for this year’s graduating class from the Center for Cartoon Studies.

Not comics: The New Yorker profiles printer and publisher Gerhard Steidl. This is a good read about book-making and niche-publishing that should be of interest in today’s publishing climate.