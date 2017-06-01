It’s June! Can you believe it? I cannot. Today on the site:

Rob Clough reviews Sunburning by Keiler Roberts.

Keiler Roberts’ newest volume of loosely assembled memoir strips, Sunburning, is a more assured, confident, and cohesive collection than her prior work. While Roberts displayed a distinct authorial voice, a refreshing lack of fussiness with her blunt and direct pencil drawings, and a powder-dry sense of humor in her past comics, everything comes into tighter focus in this book. She tackles all of her usual topics: life as a working mother and artist; the continued growth and delightful agency of her daughter, Xia; her relationship with her husband Scott, her parents, and others in her life; how she deals with being bipolar as well as other various neurological and chiropractric ailments; and general observations about life.

Elsewhere:

I continue to be amazed by the drawings of Susan Te Kahurangi King, who is opening a show in London now.

Here’s a profile of the very influential illustrator Bernie Fuchs.

And here’s a link to the latest Steve Ditko Kickstarter.