Garg of Course

Today:

On the twenty-first episode of Comic Book Decalogue, Greg Hunter and Michel Fiffe (Copra, Zegas) talk Hellen Jo, Larry Hama, Ernie Colón, and more.

Elsewhere:

It looks like the Valerian movie is coming out this week and, I know, there are lots of comic book movies, but I really like Luc Besson and Valerian, so, uh, here’s a look at the comics.

And maybe this was known already, but Galaxy Magazine, home of great illustrations and SF, is now archived online.