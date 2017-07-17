Garg of Course

Today:
On the twenty-first episode of Comic Book Decalogue, Greg Hunter and Michel Fiffe (Copra, Zegas) talk Hellen Jo, Larry Hama, Ernie Colón, and more.
Elsewhere:
It looks like the Valerian movie is coming out this week and, I know, there are lots of comic book movies, but I really like Luc Besson and Valerian, so, uh, here’s a look at the comics.
And maybe this was known already, but Galaxy Magazine, home of great illustrations and SF, is now archived online.
That piece claims Mézières was influenced by Jack Davis — out of curiosity, does anyone know whether this is substantiated or just based on the stylistic resemblance? I’ve only read the first Valerian book, and the whole time I kept thinking of Davis, too…