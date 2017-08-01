From Hell’s Heart

Joe McCulloch is here with his usual guide to the Week in Comics (new titles by John Hankiewicz and the Hernandez Bros.) and tops it off with an extended pictorial essay on Geoff Darrow.

Some may have gotten hold of La Cité Feu (“City of Fire”), the image suite he drew that was inked by Moebius, or the big Bourbon Thret album released in France, both in the mid-’80s. In English, there was one Bourbon Thret story published in Heavy Metal (Mar. ’85), and another published in Dark Horse Presents (#19, July ’88), but for myself and I suspect a many U.S. readers it was the 1990-92 series Hard Boiled, a collaboration with Frank Miller, that introduced Darrow’s approach. What you see above is what I think is most readily associated with “Geof Darrow” comics – a scene teeming with hundreds of small events, marks of life: from people to advertisements to cracks on the wall to litter on the street. The main ‘event’ of the page, a car crashing through a wall and careening toward an orgy, the book’s protagonist clinging to the front end, is given relatively slight prominence in comparison to its surroundings; there’s a word balloon, and a flash of yellow, contrasting with the rest of the image to draw the eye, but as Darrow himself is photographed distinctly amidst his studio, so does the action of this splash seem to occur as only one thing among many in the comic’s existence.



