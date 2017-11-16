FEATURES

Excerpt: Showtime

BY The Editors Nov 16, 2017

Thanks to the animals who run Breakdown Press, Comics Journal readers are welcome to enjoy the following extended look at Antoine Cossé’s Showtime.

One Response to Excerpt: Showtime

  1. Ant says:
    Nov 18, 2017 at 12:27 PM

    Shit, I need to start reading this, I got it a month or two back and it’s been on my “to read” pile since…Mutiny Bay was brilliant and Harold was very good, too. Gutted I missed Safari this year….

