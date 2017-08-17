Everywhere I Go

Today on the site: Anne Ishii reviews Hirohiko Araki’s Manga in Theory and Practice:

I was initially drawn to the Japanese edition of Hirohiko Araki’s Manga in Theory and Practice because of the two dudes looking like they were about to kiss, on the cover. They looked like sophomore versions of the Joestar family Araki is best known for creating, and I thought this was a pretty major coup of transition from homosocial straight to homosexual as far as mainstream manga was concerned. Unfortunately for at least this reviewer, Araki doesn’t come out, nor do his characters. No cool ‘ships…no secret past in yaoi. Manga in Theory and Practice is the practical vehicle for manga knowledge that its title advertises and Viz’s English edition provides a more sober cover and its raw translation is for better or worse, un-calibrated for American readers. Hirohiko Araki was born in 1960 and has Type B blood, which I learned from Men’s Non-No (a populer Japanese men’s lifestyle magazine), which is to say Araki isn’t just a cartoonist but a sort of media personality; unusual in a camera-shy mangaverse. Yet his ability to talk about himself is a good indication of how unique he is and makes his style immune to imitators. Araki doesn’t teach you how to draw like him, but he does give us a clear picture of how he himself consumes manga and related media (anime, action films). His guide to manga comes replete with hand-drawn bullet journal-style progress charts, digital clip art, and samples of beautiful and wild storyboards from his best-known JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, which all demonstrate to the reader what they need to know about one very specific kind of mangaka: Hirohiko Araki. To a JoJo megafan…reading this book will not be unlike going to the Bubba Gump Shrimp Company; just fine for someone who wants shrimp and maybe for Mikelti Williamson if he’s feeling blue, but it will be a real treat for die-hard Forrest Gump fans.

Elsewhere:

The Ignatz Award nominees have been announced.

Here’s the PR:

The nominees for the ballot were determined by a panel of five of the best of today’s comic artists, Neil Brideau, Glynnis Fawkes, Sara Lautman, Trungles and David Willis, with the votes cast for the awards by the attendees during SPX. The Ignatz Awards will be presented at the gala Ignatz Awards ceremony held on Saturday, September 16, 2017 at 9:30 P.M.

Beginning this year, there will be ten Ignatz Award categories as the Outstanding Anthology or Collection will be separated into two different awards:

Outstanding Anthology recognizes a book or other collection of selected writings by various writers usually in the same literary form, of the same period, or on the same subject. e.g. a book of comics by various cartoonists selected from several books by many cartoonists.

recognizes a book or other collection of selected writings by various writers usually in the same literary form, of the same period, or on the same subject. e.g. a book of comics by various cartoonists selected from several books by many cartoonists. Outstanding Collection recognizes a book of selected writings from various sources by an author of the same theme or various themes. e.g. a book of selected short comics from various books by the same cartoonist.

Additional information about the nominees can be found at http://www.smallpressexpo.com/spx-2017-ignatz-awards-nominees.

Once again we want to thank our our friends at comiXology for sponsoring the Ignatz Awards. Information on comiXology and their self-publishing portal Submit can be found at https://submit.comixology.com.

Outstanding Artist

Pablo Auldadell – Paradise Lost (Pegasus Books)

– Paradise Lost (Pegasus Books) Emil Ferris – My Favorite Thing is Monsters (Fantagrahpics)

– My Favorite Thing is Monsters (Fantagrahpics) Manuele Fior – The Interview (Fantagraphics)

– The Interview (Fantagraphics) Karen Katz – The Academic Hour (Secret Acres)

– The Academic Hour (Secret Acres) Barbara Yelin – Irmina (Self Made Hero)

Outstanding Anthology

ALPHABET: The LGBTQAIU Creators from Prism Comics – edited by Jon Macy and Tara Madison Avery (Stacked Deck Press)

– edited by Jon Macy and Tara Madison Avery (Stacked Deck Press) Comic Book Slumber Party’s Deep Space Canine – edited by Hanhah K. Chapman (Avery Hill)

– edited by Hanhah K. Chapman (Avery Hill) ELEMENTS: Fire – An Anthology by Creators of Color – edited by Taneka Stotts (Beyond Press)

– edited by Taneka Stotts (Beyond Press) POWER & MAGIC: The Queer Witch Comics Anthology – edited by Joamette Gil (P&M Press)

– edited by Joamette Gil (P&M Press) Spanish Fever: Stories by the New Spanish Cartoonists – edited by Javier Olivares & Santiago Garcia (Fantagraphics)

Outstanding Collection

Boundless – Jillian Tamaki (Drawn & Quarterly)

– Jillian Tamaki (Drawn & Quarterly) The Complete Neat Stuff – Peter Bagge (Fantagraphics)

– Peter Bagge (Fantagraphics) Hip Hop Family Tree, Vol. 2 – Ed Piskor (Fantagraphics)

– Ed Piskor (Fantagraphics) Johnny Wander: Our Cats Are More Famous Than Us – Ananth Hirsh, Yuko Ota (Oni Press)

– Ananth Hirsh, Yuko Ota (Oni Press) Time Clock – Leslie Stein (Fantagraphics)

Outstanding Graphic Novel

Band for Life – Anya Davidson (Fantagraphics)

– Anya Davidson (Fantagraphics) Eartha – Cathy Malkasian (Fantagraphics)

– Cathy Malkasian (Fantagraphics) March: Book 3 – John Lewis, Nate Powell, Andrew Aydin (Top Shelf)

– John Lewis, Nate Powell, Andrew Aydin (Top Shelf) My Favorite Thing is Monsters – Emil Ferris (Fantagraphics)

– Emil Ferris (Fantagraphics) Tetris – Box Brown (First Second)

Outstanding Story

Diana’s Electric Tongue – Carolyn Nowak (self published)

– Carolyn Nowak (self published) March: Book 3 – John Lewis, Nate Powell, Andrew Aydin (Top Shelf)

– John Lewis, Nate Powell, Andrew Aydin (Top Shelf) My Favorite Thing is Monsters – Emil Ferris (Fantagraphics)

– Emil Ferris (Fantagraphics) “Small Enough” from Diary Comics – Dustin Harbin (Koyama Press)

– Dustin Harbin (Koyama Press) “Too Hot to Be Cool” from Elements– Maddie Gonzales – (Beyond Press)

Promising New Talent

Kelly Bastow – Year Long Summer (self published)

– Year Long Summer (self published) Margot Ferrick – Yours (2D Cloud)

– Yours (2D Cloud) Aud Koch – “Run” from the Oath Anthology (Mary’s Monster)

– “Run” from the Oath Anthology (Mary’s Monster) Isabella Rotman – Long Black Veil (self-published)

– Long Black Veil (self-published) Bianca Xunise – Say Her Name (self-published)

Outstanding Series

Chester 5000 – Jess Fink (self-published)

– Jess Fink (self-published) Crickets – Sammy Harkham (self-published)

– Sammy Harkham (self-published) Frontier – edited by Ryan Sands (Youth in Decline)

– edited by Ryan Sands (Youth in Decline) Maleficium – Sabin Couldron (self-published)

– Sabin Couldron (self-published) The Old Woman – Rebecca Mock (self-published)

Outstanding Comic

Canopy – Karine Bernadou (Retrofit/Big Planet)

– Karine Bernadou (Retrofit/Big Planet) Libby’s Dad – Eleanor Davis (Retrofit/Big Planet)

– Eleanor Davis (Retrofit/Big Planet) Public Relations #10 – Matthew Sturges, Dave Justus, Steve Rolston, Annie Wu (1First Comics)

– Matthew Sturges, Dave Justus, Steve Rolston, Annie Wu (1First Comics) Sunburning – Keiler Roberts (Koyama Press)

– Keiler Roberts (Koyama Press) Your Black Friend – Ben Passmore (Silver Sprocket)

Outstanding Minicomic

The Man Who Came Down the Attic Stairs – Celine Loup

– Celine Loup Our Tale of Woe – Keren Katz & Geffen Refaeli

– Keren Katz & Geffen Refaeli Reverse Flaneur – M. Sabine Rear

– M. Sabine Rear Same Place Same Time – Ann Xu

– Ann Xu Tender Hearted – Hazel Newlevant

Outstanding Online Comic

Disability in the Age of Trump – Amanda Scurti: https://thenib.com/disability-in-the-age-of-trump

– Amanda Scurti: https://thenib.com/disability-in-the-age-of-trump The Meek – Der-Shing Helmer: http://www.meekcomic.com

– Der-Shing Helmer: http://www.meekcomic.com Normal Person/Maine Vacation – Lauren Weinstein: https://www.villagevoice.com/2017/01/25/cartoon-normel-person-16/ and http://muthamagazine.com/2016/08/lauren-weinsteins-perfect-maine-vacation-a-comic-about-what-we-remember/

– Lauren Weinstein: https://www.villagevoice.com/2017/01/25/cartoon-normel-person-16/ and http://muthamagazine.com/2016/08/lauren-weinsteins-perfect-maine-vacation-a-comic-about-what-we-remember/ That’s Not Who We Are – Mike Dawson: https://thenib.com/that-s-not-who-we-are

– Mike Dawson: https://thenib.com/that-s-not-who-we-are Woman World – Aminder Dhaliwal: https://womanworld.tumblr.com

AND:

This clip of David Letterman on Howard Stern talking about Harvey Pekar has been making the rounds.

The Atlantic has an article on colorists and letterers in comics.

What Dan Clowes learned in college.