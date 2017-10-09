Can You Read Me?

Today on the site we have Annie Mok’s review of Baking with Kafka by Tom Gauld.

I smiled weakly a couple of times. Gauld’s ultra-minimal drawing style seems developed to showcase the words, but the words fall limply. In small doses, in a newspaper, these cartoons may have offered some amusement, but put all together, the effect is stifling.

Elsewhere:

Gary Panter is opening an exhibition in NYC on Thursday. It’s something new for the Gary man, and from what I’ve seen, it’ll be a great experience.

Comics Workbook has a CXC 2017 report.

I perversely loved this 2017-like-its-1977 report on Continuity Studios. Disappointed not to hear more about Ms. Mystic.

RC Baker at the now online-only Village Voice revisits Fredric Wertham.

Shannon Wheeler is the latest guest on Virtual Memories.