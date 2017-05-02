Broadcasting Humor

Today on the site, Joe McCulloch brings us the first new comics list of May. It’s a new month! And John Kelly previews Drew Friedman’s new exhibition, which opens Thursday here in NYC.

Elsewhere:

Hillary Chute has an insightful and wide-ranging review of Guy Deslisle new book, Hostage, at the NYR Daily.

Gengoroh Tagame previews his new book, My Brother’s Husband (which Joe also writes about this week), over at Vice.

I could read Todd Klein writing about logo design and lettering pretty much all day long.

This footage of Marvel and DC in the 1970s is pretty incredible. I love that Steranko plays “Steranko”. I love how casually original art is handled. I love it all.