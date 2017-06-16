Today on the site, Greg Hunter’s always excellent Comic Book Decalogue returns, this time with an interview with the inimitable Matthew Thurber.



Meanwhile, elsewhere:

—The winners of the Bill Finger Award, given to comics writers whose work has been under-recognized, have been announced. This year’s winners are Bill Messner-Loebs and Jack Kirby. The Kirby selection is a little surprising but very hard to argue with.

—Rob Clough reports from this year’s CAKE.

—Nick Sousanis writes about the comics biography he created about Columbia comics librarian Karen Green.

—Paul Constant reports on this year’s Comics & Medicine Conference.