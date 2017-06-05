Adding More

It’s been a long few days. On the site:
Eleanor Davis interviews Jillian Tamaki:
ED: What story of yours have you found people respond to the most strongly? And what was your response to their response?
JT: Well, obviously the strongest reaction I have had to A Book has been This One Summer, which is a collaboration. [This One Summer, by Jillian and Mariko Tamaki, was the ALA’s most challenged book of 2016 – ED]. It’s interesting, for the interviews for Boundless thus far, people have wanted to discuss “The ClairFree System.” Which is slightly surprising.
ED: I experience the clearest emotional arc reading it. Not intellectual clarity, but emotional, with the conditional intimacy of the final moment.
JT: I’m trying to think of their “reaction” though. I feel like they want to hear me talk about it. It feels very mysterious and strange to them, I guess? It’s not a typical image-text pairing. I mean, it’s about The Economy, which I think about constantly.
ED: I read that comic as both a feminist critique, and defense, of Capitalism. I LOVED it, obviously.
JT: I had forgotten: that story was sparked by learning that some of my friends in my hometown had gotten into what they called a “Skin cult.” Which is maybe a pyramid scheme? You made commissions off of selling to your friends. But on the other hand, it just seemed like Mary Kay or Avon for the millennial set. And it was bizarre because I was like, oh, I remember Avon and these suburban selling-parties when I was a kid. But now I’m on the flip, the adult, and the moms needed CASH.
Elsewhere in comics-land:
Geoffrey Hayes, cartoonist, illustrator, and brother/collaborator of Rory Hayes has passed away.
Last week Drawn & Quarterly announced a book by the cartoonist Berliac. There was an immediate reaction online, as cartoonists and readers pointed to public statements about transgender people made by the cartoonist, some aggressively aimed at artist and TCJ-contributor Sarah Horrocks, who unpacked her interactions and thoughts on Twitter. After two days of research and thinking, D&Q, which like many small publishers, is based on fairly intimate relationships with its authors, no longer felt it could support Berliac given his behavior. The company’s statement is here. Berliac’s statement is on Facebook.
The New York Times Magazine this week was given over to cartoonists, most notably David Mazzucchelli, Sammy Harkham and Kevin Huizenga, who drew versions of stories taken from the Metro Desk of the paper.
And finally, Robert Storr writes about Raymond Pettibon at NYRB.
I happened upon this weird alternate-reality version of D&Q’s response to the Berliac controversy, and thought I’d share it here:
A NON APOLOGY
We’ve been receiving a lot of criticism for our decision to publish the work of the cartoonist Berliac, due to a displeasing essay he wrote and an online spat he had two years ago with critic Sarah Horrocks.
Now that we’ve familiarized ourselves with that short essay (“Gay-jin”) and Sarah and Berliac’s exchanges following its posting, here is our statement:
We do not agree with everything Berliac wrote in his essay, nor how he wrote it, but we believe that he wrote it in good faith, with good intentions towards trans people. The essay, whether or not you agree with his tone, his analogies or his conclusions, is premised on Berliac’s belief that trans people are natural and good, and on the kinship, arguably misplaced, he feels with them.
We agree with many of Sarah’s critiques of the essay and with the propriety of her making the critique, but acknowledge that although for the most part her tone was neutral, there are parts of her reply which seem to us dismissive and disrespectful towards Berliac (we wish she hadn’t been, but can sympathize with her exasperation), and though we think Berliac should have taken the high road in his response, we understand why he didn’t, and why he was dismissive and disrespectful in return.
After we learned of these events, we had several exchanges with Berliac in which he explained that after some difficult conversations and self reflection, he does consider himself to carry some latent transphobia of which he was unaware. We take him at his word, and wish him luck in his efforts to confront and change these aspects of himself, but we do not consider this the type of transphobia that is grounds for severing a business relationship. Many of us unknowingly carry these types of subtle prejudices within us- it is not a mark of unusually poor character, it is a common human flaw, often a side-effect of an upbringing we had no control over, and we believe that people should be judged by how they grapple with these prejudices, not simply their existence.
Despite receiving pressure from people who think that this is sufficient reason for us to sever the agreement we made with Berliac, we disagree. We do not feel that we need to approve of everything our authors think or say in their work, or outside of it, or even that every author we publish need necessarily be a decent person. But Berliac is a decent person and a fine artist. He, like all of us, has committed some misdemeanors of tact and judgement, but the punishment must fit the crime, and for us to pull out of our agreement on this basis would be unfair to Berliac and would diminish D&Q as publishers and as the decent people we strive to be in our own right.
Some of those who wish for us to part ways with Berliac are our friends, whose disappointment in us me must bear, while others are popular and powerful within our small industry, and have the means to hurt D&Q with negative publicity if we don’t capitulate. But we believe we do ourselves, our authors, our industry and our art form much greater harm if we do. Thank you.
