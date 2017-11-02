A School Of Inattention

Today on the site…we got nothing? Shit, pal–that’s on me. What can I say? Halloween and early morning flights and bad scheduling. I’m over the moon excited about what we have coming for you soon though. It’ll be worth the bumps this week: promise! Here’s a picture of what my brother did to his dog.

ELSEWHERE

Publishers Weekly posted their list of the Best Comics of 2017–if that feels early to you, I get it–it is early! But generally speaking, Publishers Weekly gets to look at books months before they come out, so they can get away with it. If you’ve kept up with PW, the list is an accurate reflection of the books that they’ve championed this year. While the big news at PW on the comics front is (and should be) Heidi’s departure to focus on a Lion Forge-sponsored Beat, it will be interesting to see how their comics coverage changes in the coming year without her at the helm.

The newest episode of Salt and Honey features Rem, and it’s as educational as it is fascinating.

I’d never read Remy Charlip’s brief essay “The Page is a Door”, but I knew it was a big deal to Brian Selznick. I guess I should’ve just checked his website, because he has it posted there. Handy!

Josh Simmons is going to be releasing another one of his Batman comics at the upcoming Short Run Festival, and to remind you why that’s a good thing you can read Mark of the Bat (which is now ten years old) over at Study Group. It’s as grotesque as you remember, which is good!

I haven’t found much in the way of interesting writing about the new Grandville book by Bryan Talbot, but that will hopefully change in the coming weeks. This video succeeds about as well as any video does in selling a comic, which is to say, not very, but it’s still Grandville.

comiXology’s Pull List service, which actually predates their digital comics business, will be ending in mid 2018. I know firsthand how useful the service could be to direct market comic book stores, but I also know how frustrated some retailers found it to be partnered with comiXology as their business grew, and it would be interesting to know how many retailers still use that particular service. One could ask, but considering the way Amazon responds to even the most generic of questions, it doesn’t strike me as a very productive way to spend one’s time.

The Weekly Standard has a review up about some more non-fiction books focused on DC & Marvel. Neither of the books sound that interesting–I can’t imagine reading anything with a spine about Stan Lee as a realistic option, the idea seems ludicrous–but I’ll always support a mainstream publication of any kind taking shots at Marvel movies on the behalf of the Snyderverse. Go for it, you beautiful asshole!