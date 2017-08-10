A Deeper Understanding Of Apostasy

That image is nuts, right? It’s an album cover for Kesha, by Robert Beatty, who has a book out from Floating World. Good stuff. ANYWAY. It’s Thursday here at TCJ central, which means my ability to do what I want will disappear in but one more day. One more day–we can make it, y’all! Later today we’ll have some of that hot, hot content you crave. Right now: we got links.

ELSEWHERE

You can take your Elmer Fudd team-ups and stick it in your ear–I only get out of bed when Batman grabs his lines from Charles Schulz.

In penance for yesterday’s violation of Dan’s anti-cute regime, here’s an “unfinished” page from Jack Kirby & Joe Simon’s Stuntman. Go look up the definition of the word “unfinished”. Then look at the page again.

I didn’t think it was possible for a feral cat attack story to be defined as “charming”, but this one was. Chalk up another talent for Julia Gfrörer!

The Safari Festival takes place this Saturday in Piccadilly Circus or Paddington Square, whatever, some British place where they tell you that there’s good coffee around the corner and then you go and what you get in return is this really repellent tasting thing that’s both too weak & too thick. “Liverpool”. Gimme a break. I guess if you can find your way to “Old Street” you should try, because Chuck Forsman and Melissa Mendes will be there.

I didn’t know that Chevrolet dealers sponsored video reports for Boston Comic Con that prominently feature the excellent staff of Hub Comics, but now I do–also, they interviewed Hilary Chute?

More, as they say, is to come.